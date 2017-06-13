Gov’t allocates HUF 30 billion for 2019 European Maccabi Games

The government has allocated over 30 billion forints (EUR 90.7 million) for infrastructure development projects required for the European Maccabi Games Budapest will host in 2019, two dailies said. The projects will be overseen by National Development Minister Miklós Seszták, Magyar Nemzet said, citing a government decree published on Thursday. The European Maccabi Games are held every four years, two years after the Maccabiah hosted always by Israel and often referred to as the “Jewish Olympics”. Budapest was awarded the right to host the 2019 Games ahead of Basel last November year. The 2019 European Maccabi Games are expected to draw some 2,500-3,000 athletes from 40 countries, business daily Világgazdaság said.