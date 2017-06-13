Orbán claims “Brussels” is “being ruled by Soros” once again

Hungary “has never been anti-European” and its government represents “a true European position”, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told lawmakers. Orbán said that the European Union is a voluntary alliance of independent nations and does not equal Brussels. “Hungary is not and has never been anti-European. Quite the opposite, the government represents a true European position, protecting the current European treaty, including the original sharing of competences between the member states and Brussels. It is Brussels rather than Hungary that has changed its position,” he claimed. The prime minister accused Brussels of “openly siding with terrorists”, which he called “incomprehensible”.

Referring to a man convicted in Hungary for leading a group of migrants attacking Hungarian police along the southern border, Orbán said that “Ahmed H’s obviously absurd lies” are “more important for Brussels than the security of Hungarians”. Referring to US financier George Soros, Orbán called it “absurd” that a “financial speculator” sets the direction for Brussels and gets to say what Europe is supposed to do while European leaders “are bowing” to him.