Reuters: EU to open case against Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic over migration

The European Commission would agree at a regular meeting to send so-called letters of formal notice to Poland and Hungary, three diplomats and EU officials told Reuters. Two others said the Czech Republic was also on the list.
This would mark a sharp escalation of the internal EU disputes over migration. Such letters are the first step in the so-called infringement procedures the Commission can open against EU states for failing to meet their legal obligations.
Source: EU to open case against Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic over migration