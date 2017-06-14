EU launches infringement procedure against Hungary for not taking in refugees

The European Commission has initiated infringement procedures against Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic for those countries’ failing to implement the community’s earlier decision on refugee quotas. EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, in charge of migration issues, said that the commission was sending an official note to the three countries, which signals the start of proceedings in connection with the quota mechanism under which 120,000 asylum seekers would be redistributed. The mechanism was accepted by a majority vote of EU interior ministers in September 2015, with Hungary and others voting against.

The commission said that the body had repeatedly called on members that had not received any asylum seekers from other countries, yet Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic have failed to take measures accordingly. Avramopoulos said that the community would not leave members on the outskirts of the EU with no assistance, but insisted that each country must participate in the resettlement mechanism.

Participation is not a matter of choice but an obligation based on a community decision; EU members must be loyal not only to migrants fleeing from war but to fellow members, too, he said. The commissioner voiced hope that governments of the three countries would review their position and in the end “common sense and a European spirit” will prevail.