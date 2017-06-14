 
June 14th, 2017

Head of Election Committee: Paks upgrade “ineligible” for referendum

By

The upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks is “ineligible for a referendum as it is governed by an international accord”, the head of the National Election Committee (NVB) told the daily Magyar Nemzet. The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, “already made it clear three years ago that the issue of the Paks upgrade pertains to an international treaty”, is about the plant’s expansion and the financing of the project and a “separate international agreement has been signed on nuclear damage as well”, András Patyi said, adding that Hungary’s referendum laws prohibit even a confirmatory referendum on such issues.

  • ViktorZorroban

    The next international accord our Fidesznik Minions need to prepare is that there can be no referendum/investigation about money coming from Moscow, Zurich, Andorra, Panama or even Brussels, as it’s international money.
    Another cool international accord to have would be that Putin can send all the tanks he wants to Hungary, and crush lots of Freedom Fighters so we can have a new National Holiday anytime soon.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e030e4818568cca30e6725078ec0f02e9925510434f25b04f8dd741441971757.jpg

  • The upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks is “ineligible for a referendum as it is governed by an international accord”

    So why was this not true for the NOlymics referendum (to be)?
    Or the refugee-referendum, which the decision about receiving refugees is regulated by an EU-wide accord?

