Head of Election Committee: Paks upgrade “ineligible” for referendum

The upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks is “ineligible for a referendum as it is governed by an international accord”, the head of the National Election Committee (NVB) told the daily Magyar Nemzet. The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, “already made it clear three years ago that the issue of the Paks upgrade pertains to an international treaty”, is about the plant’s expansion and the financing of the project and a “separate international agreement has been signed on nuclear damage as well”, András Patyi said, adding that Hungary’s referendum laws prohibit even a confirmatory referendum on such issues.