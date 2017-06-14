Orbán confidante Mészáros now owns 49% of MKB, Hungary’s 4th biggest bank

Lőrinc Mészáros, the mayor of Felcsút, the prime minister’s hometown and the fifth richest man in Hungary bought 49% of MKB Bank’s shares through his fund management firm. In related news, the Budapest Stock Exchange suspects that insider trade took place right before the purchase with the stocks of Mészáros’s firm, reports 444.hu.

Mészáros’s firm, the Konzum Investment Fund Manager, took over the METIS Private Capital Fund that owned 49% of MKB Bank from its previous owner, the Minerva Capital Fund Manager. According to press reports, the biggest investor of METIS is László Szijj, Mészáros’s business partner and a major building industry oligarch himself, as the owner of Duna Asphalt.

MKB is Hungary’s fourth biggest bank, which became quasi state-owned once again, as Tamás Szemery, National Bank governor György Matolcsy’s cousin and Ádám Balogh, one of Matolcsy’s deputies, bought a 30% share in it in April.

Meanwhile, the Budapest Stock Exchange’s advocacy organization suspects that insider trade took place with the stocks of the Konzum Investment Fund Manager right before Mészáros’s firm bought the share in the bank. Indeed, 1.2 million Konzum shares were sold on May 30 and 31 when there was still no public news of the purchase of MKB. The Stock Exchange’s advocacy group submitted a complaint to the National Bank upon suspicion of insider trade. At the same time, Konzum claimed that their “right to good reputation” was harmed by the complaint.