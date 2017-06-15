 
June 15th, 2017

Hungary appeals European Court of Human Rights ruling on Bangladeshi asylum seekers

By

Hungary has appealed a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ordering the state to compensate two Bangladeshi asylum seekers for wrongly detaining and deporting them in 2015, a justice ministry official said. In a ruling issued in March, the ECtHR said that Hungary had violated the European Convention on Human Rights by detaining the two asylum seekers in the Röszke transit zone near Hungary’s southern border. The court also said that authorities later sent them back to Serbia, which the ECtHR said had put them under the risk of facing inhumane treatment in the Greek refugee reception centres.

The Hungarian government is of the view that this interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights could trigger a form of “business migration” to Europe, justice ministry state secretary Pál Völner told a press conference. He said rulings like the one in question could also “tear down the Schengen system” and generate “business human rights protection”. Völner noted that the court had ordered Hungary to pay the asylum seekers 10,000 euros each in compensation. In addition, the state was ordered to pay 3 million forints (EUR 9,800) in legal fees to the Helsinki Committee, which had taken on their legal representation, he said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • So, Fidesz is complaining that the highest (and only) interpreter of the European Convention on Human Rights, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), is wrong in doing its task, complaining to the same European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR)…?

    Good Luck!

    • wolfi

      There probably is a misunderstanding in Fidesz:
      Whenever it says “Human Rights” the Fideszniks read “Hungarian Rights” – others are not human to them and have no rights!
      Just remember our Orbán admirer here , illiberal creature who likes to use words like “Untermenschen”, “Rassenschande” etc …
      Probably the creature’s grandfather was a fighter for Szalasi and told him about these Nazi concepts which he follows like many Fideszniks, Bayer Zsolt comes to mind ….

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.