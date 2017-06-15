Opposition parties point to Budapest authority shortcomings on Római levee and M3

Opposition Budapest assembly representatives have highlighted the risks involved in a plan to build a mobile levee on the Danube in northern Budapest. They also objected to the method of financing the project to revamp the city’s crumbling third metro line. Opposition parties and civil groups have long campaigned against plans to build a mobile flood levee on the Római embankment, which environmental experts say would harm the local ecology.

Green LMP’s Antal Csárdi said ahead of an assembly meeting that the flood protection plans were shockingly risky. He said he would propose postponing the decision in order to protect lives and property as much as the trees. Csaba Horváth of the Socialist Party proposed holding a local referendum on the levee. Dialogue party’s Gergely Karácsony said that the levee proposal before the assembly “badly underestimates” the number of trees to be felled. Further, the method of flood protection right on the riverbank “is far more risky” than other methods, he added.

Concerning relations between the central government and the metropolitan council, Jobbik representative Marcell Tokody said that the government has given up on Budapest and is preparing to make the next city administration’s work as difficult as possible while keeping the city dependent on it financially.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party said they would propose moving the Liget Project to the brown field site behind Nyugati railway station to preserve the City Park, Horváth said. He also called on Mayor István Tarlós to account for the source of funding for the metro line 3 renovation, saying that the city should request government funding in light of the fact that Budapest residents contribute billions of forints to the state’s coffers.