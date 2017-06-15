Industrial output in Hungary fell by an annual 3% in April after rising by 13.4% in March, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second reading of data. Adjusted for the number of working days, output increased by 2.5% in April, KSH said, noting that the difference between the adjusted and unadjusted data was down to three fewer working days in 2017 compared with the previous year. In a month-on-month comparison, adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days, output dropped by 0.8% in April. In March, there was an increase of 0.7%.
Statistical Office confirms industrial output falling 3% in April
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment [1]
Share
Quotable: Fidesz group leader commenting on opposition voting against bill on ban of political billboards [1]
-
Statistical Office confirms industrial output falling 3% in April [1]
-
Hungary appeals European Court of Human Rights ruling on Bangladeshi asylum seekers [3]
-
Opposition parties point to Budapest authority shortcomings on Római levee and M3 [1]
-
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
-
ViktorZorroban