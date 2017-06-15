 
June 15th, 2017

Statistical Office confirms industrial output falling 3% in April

By

Industrial output in Hungary fell by an annual 3% in April after rising by 13.4% in March, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second reading of data. Adjusted for the number of working days, output increased by 2.5% in April, KSH said, noting that the difference between the adjusted and unadjusted data was down to three fewer working days in 2017 compared with the previous year. In a month-on-month comparison, adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days, output dropped by 0.8% in April. In March, there was an increase of 0.7%.

