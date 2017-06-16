Áder sends back law on plitical billboards to Parliament

President János Áder has returned a recent law that sought to restrict political advertisements to parliament for reconsideration. The legislation, passed with a simple majority on Wednesday, was part of a government bill which sought to prevent all political advertisements on billboards outside of the official campaign period. Stipulations of the law which required a two-thirds majority had failed in Wednesday’s vote.

In his letter to parliament, Áder said the law did not establish a legal norm while it contained passages which were either controversial or could not be interpreted or implemented. He called on parliament to reconsider it in its entirety. “Hungary is an independent and democratic state governed by the rule of law and a fundamental requirement is legal certainty,” Áder said, adding that legal texts should be clear and reasonable, expressing “recognisable” norms for legal application.