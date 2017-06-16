 
June 16th, 2017

Áder signs law on NGOs

By

President János Áder signed Hungary’s new law concerning transparency of civil organisations receiving foreign support. “I cannot see any legal or constitutional concerns that should hinder publication of the law,” the president said, adding that the law would not affect the operations of the organisations it is to govern. In a statement, the president referred to civil organisations as “indispensable and respectable” players of a democracy and noted their activities ranging from promoting human rights through environmental protection to welfare services. Áder said that Hungary had over 56,000 civil organisations and insisted that 99 percent of them would be left unaffected by the new legislation.

Under the law, civil organisations will be required to register with a court as foreign-backed groups once their foreign donations reach 7.2 million forints (EUR 23,400) a year. Áder said the law would only stipulate further administrative tasks on organisations receiving over 7.2 million forints per year from abroad, while their earlier activities would be left unchanged.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Marta Burka

    Well done!!!! Foreign founded NGOs represent foreign interests. They are actually traitors according to the Oxford dictionary.

    • Care to link to the exact post in “the Oxford dictionary” where Foreign founded NGOs are actually traitors?

      • ViktorZorroban

        Website: http://Fidesz.com
        Go to Hook Up Guarantee, click on Chubby Sluts > Oxford Dictionary > NGOs in Putinian Fidesznikstan > Definitions > Mate, you’ve been fucked.

  • Obviously does not the Council of Europe share Fidesz Top Rubberstamp’s opinion:
    https://twitter.com/hhc_helsinki/status/875770237332934656

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.