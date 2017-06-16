Euractiv: Germany voices ‘great concern’ over Hungarian NGO law

Germany voiced “great concern” yesterday (14 June) over Hungary’s crackdown on foreign-backed civil society groups approved by parliament the previous day. In the meantime the Commission said it will “carefully analyse it”.

“Hungary thus joins the ranks of countries like Russia, China and Israel, which obviously regard the funding of non-government organisations, of civil society efforts, by donors from abroad as a hostile or at least an unfriendly act,” said foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

The new law forces non-government organisations (NGOs) receiving more than €24,000 ($26,000) a year from abroad to register as a “foreign-supported organisation” or risk closure in a move seen as targeting especially US billionaire George Soros.