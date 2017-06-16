Lázár: Hungary “won’t give in” to EC “pressure”

The European Commission is using the infringement procedure it has launched against Hungary over the issue of migrant distribution quotas to pressurise Hungary to change its position, the government office chief said. “This is not an option,” János Lázár told a weekly press briefing. “Hungary has not taken in any migrants and it does not intend to in the future either,” Lázár said, adding that Hungary had already “done its part” in showing solidarity over the migrant crisis, arguing that Hungary’s border protection measures had stopped the flow of migrants towards Austria and Germany via the Balkans route. Hungary’s stance is to “stop migration rather than organise it”, Lázár said.

He said Brussels had applied double standards against Hungary by constantly punishing the country instead of recognising its efforts. “They want to redistribute 98,255 migrants among European countries on a mandatory basis. This fits the plans George Soros has dictated to EU leaders,” Lázár claimed. So far 20,000 people have been transferred from one country to another, which means that “the programme has not been implemented”, he said, and suggested that the majority of EU members were boycotting the decision.