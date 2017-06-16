 
June 16th, 2017

Szeged appeals court orders retrial in case of Ahmed H. – The Budapest Beacon

By

Whatever happens with me in Hungary in this case, I have nothing against the Hungarian people or Hungary.” – Ahmed H.

A second-level court in Szeged has ordered a retrial in the case of Ahmed H., citing inconsistent evidence in the original trial.

Ahmed H. was arrested in Hungary in September 2015 following clashes between asylum-seekers and police at the Röszke border crossing from Serbia. Accused by state prosecutors of committing acts of terrorism, in November 2016 he was convicted by the first-level court and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Hungarian and international civil and legal rights watchdog organizations protested the decision, with many observers referring to his case as a show trial.

Source: Szeged appeals court orders retrial in case of Ahmed H. – The Budapest Beacon

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Cases like this makes you wonder on the legal knowledgeability of Hungarian first-level Courts…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.