Hungary signs declaration on EU 5G development

Hungary signed a European Union declaration on the development of 5G networks at an informal meeting of EU telecommunications officials in Estonia, the national development ministry said. The declaration urges the EU to create the policies and regulations necessary for the bloc to become a market leader in 5G connectivity, the ministry said.

Deputy state secretary for EU and international relations Ákos Péter Mernyei said at the meeting that 5G technology will have a bigger impact than previous mobile telecommunications technologies, as it will affect transportation, health care, energy and even agriculture. Hungary has the world’s third fastest 4G mobile network, the deputy state secretary was quoted as saying, adding that this would give Hungary an advantage in the global competition of mobile communication network development.