 
July 19th, 2017

Hungary signs declaration on EU 5G development

By

Hungary signed a European Union declaration on the development of 5G networks at an informal meeting of EU telecommunications officials in Estonia, the national development ministry said. The declaration urges the EU to create the policies and regulations necessary for the bloc to become a market leader in 5G connectivity, the ministry said.

Deputy state secretary for EU and international relations Ákos Péter Mernyei said at the meeting that 5G technology will have a bigger impact than previous mobile telecommunications technologies, as it will affect transportation, health care, energy and even agriculture. Hungary has the world’s third fastest 4G mobile network, the deputy state secretary was quoted as saying, adding that this would give Hungary an advantage in the global competition of mobile communication network development.

    —-

    No, just means that there is no reason to upgrade to 5G, then the 4G/LTE installed in the bigger cities will be enough for a long period given the current development by Fidesz.
    Those international companies that have invested in these new expensive 4G/LTE equipment wants money back first and a working business-plan before committing to install 5G, especially as Fidesz already tried to put its own minions in charge of a new, failed 4th mobile operator, totally against EU competition rules.
    Hence these international investors will only come in with any 5G investment if they can make an exclusive deal with Whorban, as they do businesses in Azerbaijan and similar places, but the operator doing that deal may face EU-wide problems afterwards.

  • iacobus

    5G is dangerous and not regulated enough.

    Watch: “5G: Cancer, Cell Phone, Wi-Fi, Cell Tower, Wireless Radiation Health Effects”

