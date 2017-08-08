Politics Can Be Different’s youth chapter would lower voting age to 16 – The Budapest Beacon

Politics Can Be Different’s (LMP) youth chapter “The Future Can Be Different” would broaden the electorate by giving the right to vote for those above 16, reports Magyar Nemzet. LMP’s youth chapter would introduce new voters gradually, first in the municipal and European Parliamentary elections and local referendums, then an electoral cycle later in the in the general elections and national referendums.
