Fidesz mayors, MPs would prevent refugees from vacationing at Lake Balaton – The Budapest Beacon

Several Fidesz politicians have vowed to prevent a holiday planned for several refugee families living in Hungary, a blatant violation of the Constitution.

Local Fidesz mayors and MPs have criticized a plan by a Hungarian aid organization to provide temporary vacation accommodation for refugees near Lake Balaton. Fidesz politicians (and pro-government media lapdogs) claim news of refugee families at public beaches “caused a panic” in the local population. Some mayors vow to prevent the refugees from holidaying in their towns, while others claim the “violent settlement” of the families is all part of the “Soros plan.”