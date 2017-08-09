 
August 9th, 2017

Fidesz mayors, MPs would prevent refugees from vacationing at Lake Balaton – The Budapest Beacon

By

Several Fidesz politicians have vowed to prevent a holiday planned for several refugee families living in Hungary, a blatant violation of the Constitution.

Local Fidesz mayors and MPs have criticized a plan by a Hungarian aid organization to provide temporary vacation accommodation for refugees near Lake Balaton. Fidesz politicians (and pro-government media lapdogs) claim news of refugee families at public beaches “caused a panic” in the local population. Some mayors vow to prevent the refugees from holidaying in their towns, while others claim the “violent settlement” of the families is all part of the “Soros plan.”

Source: Fidesz mayors, MPs would prevent refugees from vacationing at Lake Balaton – The Budapest Beacon

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • wolfi

    Unbelievable!
    Of course in the Fidesz Nazis’ eyes it would be horrible if the Hungarian inhabitants of the villages would for the first time see a real refugee face to face – they might realise that these are humans too and not the “Soros monsters” that they’ve been lead to believe …

    Reminds me of a story from 70 years ago:
    When the French occupiers came to Germany after WW2 there were many African soldiers among them so an old Schwab lady went up to one of them and tried to rub abway the black colour from his skin …
    When she wasn’t succcessful she exclaimed: He is really black!

    • Csirip

      Super man.

  • orbans_shirt

    Since there haven’t really been any great number of foreign visitors since the East Germans left after the ’80s, maybe people just aren’t used to seeing them anymore. But really, the Balaton has it all. Langos made by drunks, walking through mud that makes that delightful squish when you step in it. Lots of reeds. You really can’t get those things in Spain and Greece.

    • FUCeausescu

      Yes, you are right. Hungary sucks! That is why latest data shows a 15% increase in foreign tourists from a year ago.

      https://bbj.hu/economy/tourism-sector-performing-well-in-first-half_137055

      The multikulti utopia, which used to be the nr 1 tourist destination in the world on the other hand (France) suffered a 9% decline last year.

      • ViktorZorroban

        CeausescuLover, don’t blame Soros or the immigrants on this one, but praise our Glorious Fidesznik Leaders for bringing FINA and the Gay Pride to Budapest. Instead of having 3€ croissants au beurre, these foreign schmucks can now choke on their 500 huf langos!

        • FUCeausescu

          The data refers to Jan-June, you are referring to events from July.

          • ViktorZorroban

            Fake media! CeausescuWorshipper, everybody in Hungary knows that nothing good ever happens here without the Holy Interventions of our Glorious Fidesznik Messiahs.

      • orbans_shirt

        In all fairness, Hungary is somewhat better than say, twenty years ago. Back then it was barely possible to hear about anyone going there without having to apologize for 95% of your countrymen being rude, arrogant, cheating arseholes. It is actually possible to get a decent meal and have decent accommodations these days without being insulted and ripped off in the process. Not exactly a great reason to visit, I admit, but further than I ever expected things to come in my lifetime.

      • Statistics is everything:
        * Hungary up 15%
        * France down 9%

        That the real number of foreign tourist nights in France is 9-10 higher than in Hungary is of course not interesting, when pumping Fidesz propaganda.

        But neither France or Hungary has anything to counter Spain, which has over 30 times more foreign tourist nights than Hungary, so not sure where you got that France “which used to be the nr 1 tourist destination in the world”.
        We speak about nights, not tourists
        http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/tgm/refreshTableAction.do?tab=table&plugin=1&pcode=tin00171&language=en

    • Illiberal Revolution

      Go fuck yourself you piece of filthy shit jew!

    • Marta Burka

      Do go to Spain and Greece, specially to the islands where the migrants are feuding with the locals. You would have a memorable holiday, that you deserve.

      • Bowen

        In Spain or Greece, you’re much more likely to have your dishes washed in the restaurant by a Hungarian, or have your hotel room cleaned by a Hungarian. These bloody economic migrants are everywhere!

        • ViktorZorroban

          Hungarians are the proud Bangladeshis of Europe!

          • Marta Burka

            …and you are a misguided liberal…

          • ViktorZorroban

            Mad Marta Burka Bitch, I am the biggest supporter of the Orban regime. People who call us liberals or democrats, deserve the death penalty (if only the EU would let us!).

          • Marta Burka

            My, my, people who cannot control their temper should not discuss politics. Cool, calm logic is needed. Once you lose objectivity, you lost the argument. I will not bother spending time with people like you, my time is more valuable.

        • Marta Burka

          Are you talking about Lesbos? I think you are mistaken. Many people ended up with food poisoning after visiting those countries.

          • Bowen

            In fact, there are so many Hungarians abroad, cleaning dishes, doing hotel guests’ laundry, etc. that there is a big staff shortage at Balaton. Not enough tourist industry staff! Hungary desperately needs some economic migrants, to keep tourism at Balaton going.

            Unfortunately, Hungarian wages are lousy, and Balaton is a fifth-rate, and rather boring muddy lake, so it’s unlikely to attract many interested people.

          • Marta Burka

            Then why is the place full of German tourists? Why send refugees there? Have you ever been there? If you do not like the place do not go there.

    • National Hiphop

      To further illustrate the kinda weird Hungary – Tourism relation: the vice-CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency is a bit scared of tourists as it seems from the video promoting VOLT Festival.
      https://444.hu/2017/08/07/a-magyar-turizmus-masodik-embere-retteg-a-kulfoldi-turistaktol-veszelyesnek-erzi-oket-amirol-egy-nyilvanos-videoban-beszel

  • ViktorZorroban

    I agree with our local Fidesznik Comrades, the Plattensee should be reserved for hardworking Hungarians who deserve the Holy Balaton Water more than those refugees on a permanent vacation!

    • Marta Burka

      Well said. it is Hungarian territory. If Hungarians do not want illegal migrants in Balaton, they should not have them. No one needs to serve them anything if the population resents them.

      • Marta Burka

        By the way, are the NGOs forcing illegal migrants on Balaton paid by Soros?

        • ViktorZorroban

          Why oh why? Hungarians are poor, miserable, suicidal, drunk Catholics. 43% lives under the poverty line. 76% have an alcohol problem. 84% is overweight and can die any moment from a heart attack. The last thing we need is to see somebody else having fun in our Holy Water!

        • Polle

          You are lying again, they are not illegal migrants, but legal residents in Hungary.

      • Polle

        You forget one important thing and that is that those refugees are not Illegal migrants, they are legal residents in Hungary and have the same rights as every other legal resident of Hungary.
        I know that truth and facts are not really important to you and your ilk.
        One day you should visit hungary and stay here for some time, then you would see with your own eyes what a dirty shithole it is and how far it is behind the civilized countries.

        • Marta Burka

          The article does not say that the families have been given protection in Hungary. Since 93 percent of Hungarians who voted in the referendum did not want refugees in Hungary, it is a mistake to push these people in the face of vacationing Hungarians. People on vacation want to get away from every day problems and not reminded of it.

          People get tired of leftists tricks and unfortunate things may happen. Because of the animosity of the people at large I do not believe that the families will have a good time. This was not a clever idea.

          • ViktorZorroban

            O Burka, it’s not 93% but 115% of the Hungarians who voted to have immigrants and Jews gassed, Gyurcsany’s testicles removed and to crucify Soros, Vona and Simicska.

          • pantanifan

            In the Hungarian village where I live there is one black guy (born in Hungary, second generation, family originally from Central Africa), who – as far as I know – is a Hungarian citizen. Would you stop him from going to Lake Balaton too? If not, how would you differentiate him from the refugees?
            Would it be okay for refugees to visit Lake Balaton in September when kids are back at school? What about in winter-time, when the only people at the Balaton are generally the local population?

          • Illiberal Revolution

            Yes, be Should be prevented from going to Balaton to avoid causing trouble.

          • pantanifan

            Is it possible to legally prevent a Hungarian citizen from travelling freely within the country? Are there any other areas in the country that he should be prevented from travelling to – festivals/ tourist centres/ cities?

          • wolfi

            In Horthy times there were still laws that said:
            If you want to live in another village (or even a city …) then you have to ask your local overlord first – I’m not so sure about the jus primae noctis but it also was applied …
            So Fidesz is taking Hungary back a hundred years …

          • Illiberal Revolution

            Fidesz is taking Hungary forward a hundred years. Illiberalism is the future, freedom is the goal.

          • Polle

            Liberal means free, Illiberal means not free.
            Freedom and democracy is not for Hungarians. According to a secret Fidesz survey, 115% don’t need it and 99 % don’t want it. They prefer to have a laughable little fat midget as their dear leader

          • Vidra

            Yes, freedom to ignore (with lots of Captain Caveman chest-beating) any law that nazionalists don’t like while strutting around telling anyone else what to do. Europe’s seen it all before at it always ends badly, especially for Hungary.

          • seinean

            Yep. Illiberal liberty, freedom within the walls of a country-jail. Like the ole’ commies said : “liberty is necessity understood”. Freedom to apply the Party’s ( aka FIDESZ) “wise” policies. Great future.

          • Marta Burka

            All Hungarians have the same rights. I am sure that the person you are talking about is a wonderful human being otherwise you would not have bothered to comment. I am sure those are the kind of people Hungary and Hungarians welcome. I am sure this person did not participate in taking over the Keleti Train Station.

          • pantanifan

            I don’t actually know him, I’ve just seen him around (and people in the village talk about each other), but maybe some of those 93% of Hungarians who voted in the referendum and don’t want to be “reminded of everyday problems on vacation” might not be able to distinguish him from non-Hungarian citizens who are refugees? (See Mr. Illiberal Revolution’s comment below)

          • Marta Burka

            I believe if people behave properly no one complains. You do not have to know a person to see that their behavior is acceptable.

          • pantanifan

            First impressions can be accurate, but can also be misleading and not everybody reacts to the same situation in the same way.
            A few months ago I went into my local CBA store and two middle-aged women greeted me, then asked me to sign their petition to stop migrants coming to Hungary. I pointed out (politely I hope) that I am a migrant to Hungary myself. One of the women looked completely shocked and a little afraid, while the other women said: “Don’t worry about it, it’s not a problem, you can still sign our petition…”

            Do you think it’s wrong for refugees (assuming they are here legally) to visit Lake Balaton at any time of year or only when non-refugees are enjoying their hard-earned summer holidays?

          • Polle

            The source of the article says that the refugees has been given protection in Hungary, but of course you are too lazy to click on the link in the bottom of the article, so you could read what it is all about.
            http://budapestbeacon.com/featured-articles/fidesz-mayors-mp-prevent-refugees-vacationing-lake-balaton/49525

  • Csirip

    Rohadjanak meg a FIDESZES politikusok, polgármesterek. Miért kell megosztani állandóan kis hazánkat. Utálok itt élni.

  • Pali

    Quite right too. The Balaton Lake is in Hungary and is literally owned by Hungary. People who were born in Hungary, have legally resided in Hungary for many years, tourists from other countries, pay dearly for short holidays at Balaton. Why should areas be opened to refugees, so that they can enjoy themselves without paying. And, why should the locals at Balaton have to put up with these so called refugees. It could be understood if they had been living in the country for some years, integrated into society, got a job and saved a few forints to pay for their holidays. It is understandable how the locals feel about them, also, when they see what is going on in France, Germany and other countries, rape, break ins, crops pinched or damaged, and so on. Mistakes can be made when vetting, and these mistakes can be fatal at times. Besides, what right have these refugees to a holiday when they have only been in the country for weeks. There are many people in Hungary, working or retired who cannot afford a holiday by the lake, or any where else for that matter.

    • wolfi

      You really are an idiot – if the tourists from abroad stayed away from the Balaton the businesses would collapse.
      I was at the Keszthely strand with my family last week and we saw cars from Germany and Austria, Slovakia and Poland and other countries too. If they react to the stupidity of these Fidesznik “politicians” …

      • Pali

        You are the idiot. If you read my write properly, you would see that I wasn’t condemning the tourists. I am fully aware what revenue tourists bring into Hungary. Oh, and I’m fully aware where the tourists and holiday makers come from. I use Balaton regularly and am aware of who is on the “Strand”.

        • wolfi

          You don’t get it – that’s for sure.
          So you will be discriminating the people, based on what?
          I’m tempted to adapt illiberal idiot’s comment – just exchange “jew” with “hungarian” …
          PS:
          That goes for our crazy FUC*er too!

          • Illiberal Revolution

            It’s simple, no muslims in Balaton or rest of Hungary. If they want to go for a vacation, they are free to visit one of our Transit Camps.

          • Bowen

            There are much better places for a vacation (e.g. the Adriatic coast, or the Alps, or Tatras). So I can’t imagine anyone really wanting to come to Balaton. It’s just a boring, muddy lake (often full of faeces), where the only interesting thing to do is get drunk and fall asleep.

    • Polle

      “As legal residents of Hungary, the refugees are guaranteed freedom of movement and choice of residence under Hungary’s Fundamental Law. The organization of a short-term holiday visit to the Balaton region, or anywhere else, is well within the legal rights guaranteed to all legal residents of Hungary, including those residing here as refugees.”

      • Illiberal Revolution

        Refugees are dirt, our Holy Constitution does not apply to them.

        • Polle

          If you see them as dirt, they are in the right place in the dirty shithole called Hungary.

          • wolfi

            Sometimes I’ve been thinking that illiberal idiot is a satirical account – but then I remember leto and FUC*er and JapHun and have to consider that the creature is “made from the same wood” as these fascists.

          • Polle

            Illeberal Homo is just a little child, so you can’t really take it seriously.
            The primitive messages from the little fat midget Viktator can easily be absorbed by small children and others with underdeveloped brains.

        • wolfi

          The “good news” about this is that it shows clearly what kind of loonie fascists are in power in Hungary and your applause for them (where is the resident fascist creature leto and its groupie olga btw?) also shows “Wes Geistes Kind” you are!
          Maybe the EU will wake up now …

          One can only hope that the (few?) honest and decent people in Hungary can survive this wave of atrocities.

          If things don’t change then Hungary will have to leave the EU and Hungarians will be slaves of Russia again – seems they like this actually …

          • Illiberal Revolution

            You better hope that you and your “geistes kind” will “survive the next wave of attrocities” , kristalnacht was nothing !

          • wolfi

            Are you threatening me and everybody that doesn’t believe in your fascist idols?
            Just in case you delete it again:
            You better hope that you and your “geistes kind” will “survive the next wave of attrocities” , kristalnacht was nothing !
            Illiberal Revolution Polle • 11 hours ago

            Refugees are dirt, our Holy Constitution does not apply to them.
            Yes, you are a holy people – really funny in a way!

          • Illiberal Revolution

            I am not threatening you, I am giving you a friendly warning. I am a peaceful and understanding person, but there are many in Hungary who are not so peaceful and understanding, especially when you say bad things about ‘Der Führer’

          • wolfi

            Really?

            You know Hitler was called GRÖFAZ – Größter Führer aller Zeiten …
            Now O probably has to be called DÜFAZ – Dümmster Führer aller Zeiten …

            PS:
            Your German is still abominable – don’t you know how to spell “Kristallnacht”? And you want to have it happen again in Hungary? Says a lot about you …

            PPS:

            In my eyes you must look like this mayor Papp:

            http://budapestbeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/papp-gabor.jpg

          • Polle

            Is that a photo of the village idiot?
            He looks mental.

          • wolfi

            No, he really is the Mayor of the famous spa Hévíz, was a masseur before and he was the best that Fidesz could come up with – and he won the election …
            And considering that Hévíz is maybe the most prominent and richest town in Hungary (after Bp of course) …
            I saw him once hard at work (not too long after he was elected), when a friend of ours got the Hungarian citizenship. She had asked us to join her so she wouldn’t be alone in the company of the Mayor and the other officials.
            It was a crazy kind of ceremony with some traditional music being played, the Mayor wearing a kind of uniform and the Hungarian flag around his prominent torso (pocak), my wife and I often looked at each other and fought to keep from laughing …
            He was really unsure what to do, the ceremony probably was totally new to him.
            Felt like two hundred years ago …

            PS:
            The last Mayor (from SZDSZ) Vértes Árpád was Jewish – a real man of the world, my wife knew him too, but this new one is Tiszta Magyar!

          • Illiberal Revolution

            Kamerad Papp is a great man and great patriot, I am honoard to be compared to him.

        • seinean

          Gee Illi, you started getting funny. Zorro has now competition. That’s good…

  • Is that the same “Local Fidesz mayors and MPs” that always trying to stop Hungarian Roma getting a paid vacation in Balaton?
    I mean the share sight of 50 or so Roma “families at public beaches “caused a panic” in the local population”. .

  • Marta Burka

    What was it 95 percent of the people who voted in the referendum do not want migrant in their country. When the people are on holidays they wish to forget the daily annoyances and problems. The NGOs want to make trouble by forcing illegal migrants on vacationing Hungarians. Stupid move.

    • ViktorZorroban

      If our Glorious Fidesznik Leaders spend 115 billion huf on an information campaign, it’s because they hope that even the countryside retards and senile will get the numbers right. Honestly Burka Bitch, how hard is it to remember 99%?!

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/13ea9301b89273b22220f3000f9d390bc9f79100f47b97aaeac1108754683ee5.jpg

    • The keywords are:
      “percent of the people who voted in the referendum”

      The Majority of Hungarian voters abstained from voting, meaning they did not agree with the outcome => A Majority of Hungarians welcomes any type of Immigrants.
      It is all about Numbers, not lies.

  • olga

    I hope that every person who is in Hungary legally, can enjoy the Balaton

    Not sure why every crackpot, defined as hateful posters on “either side of the isle) who go off on tangents about hating Hungarians in general, referencing Nazis, criminals, etc while making insane anti-Semitic comments , but perhaps it’s a substitute for anger management therapy.

    Vogue Magazine sang the praises of the Balaton 2- 3 months ago ( google it , I am not going search to give link) and Conde Nast tied Budapest and Florence as the # 2 beautiful city in 2013

    For those whose hobby is to insult the country, I just gave you 2 publications that you may be interested in to contact and voice your displeasure

    • wolfi

      You hope?
      Didn’t you read the article or didn’t you understand it?

      But those Fidesz mayors said no – very loud! And that journalist (also Fidesz) spouted the ugliest comments – just like your idol leto, whom “you never applauded” …
      So why are you trying again to divert from the facts, you (expletive deleted) ?
      F+ck off!

      • Illiberal Revolution

        Hungary has freedom of speech and freedom of media.

    • pantanifan

      “Not sure why every crackpot, defined as hateful posters on “either
      side of the isle) who go off on tangents about hating Hungarians in
      general, referencing Nazis, criminals, etc while making insane
      anti-Semitic comments , but perhaps it’s a substitute for anger
      management therapy.”

      Don’t be silly, you’ll be calling for people to behave reasonably on an online forum next 🙂

      • olga

        I shall try to improve myself 🙂

        BTW, I wanted to know where the picture posted in the article was taken before I made the comment and looked on
        https://abcug.hu/ – it was in Tihany

        Everyone seems to be having a good time and the little kids look pretty happy splashing in the water, so at the end of the day, that’s what really matters . Interesting article in Hungarian accompanying the picture.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.