LMP urges Fidesz and Jobbik to support package to help FX borrowers

The green LMP party has called on Fidesz-KDNP and Jobbik to support its proposal aimed at helping troubled forex borrowers. LMP spokesman Máté Kanász- Nagy said that under his party’s proposal, to be discussed at an extraordinary session of parliament, evictions of forex mortgage holders would be stopped. He added that some 60,000 families were facing evictions, while some 10,000 such procedures were already under way.

Meanwhile, commenting on press reports suggesting that heads of large state companies could be granted premiums of up to 80% of their annual income, the spokesman said that those “shameless” bonuses should be scrapped “unless railway or post office clerks, guards or delivery people are granted them too”. Answering a question about another press report suggesting that staff at government agencies had doubled since 2010, Kanász- Nagy said that Fidesz lied when it had pledged a smaller bureaucracy.