Mészáros-connected publishing company fires regional editors – The Budapest Beacon

The editorial leadership of three county newspapers and one city paper belonging to publishing company Pannon Lapok Társasága (PLT) were fired suddenly on Friday, reports 24.hu. PLT’s central editorial director was also sacked.

Among those fired are the editorial directors of county dailies Fejér Megyei Hírlap, Zala Megyei Hírlap and Vas Népe, as well as the editor-in-chief of city paper Dunaújvárosi Hírlap. The four publications are owned by PLT, which publishes five dailies and numerous digital publications in Fejér, Zala, Vas and Veszprém counties.