Mészáros-connected publishing company fires regional editors – The Budapest Beacon

 
August 15th, 2017

Mészáros-connected publishing company fires regional editors

The editorial leadership of three county newspapers and one city paper belonging to publishing company Pannon Lapok Társasága (PLT) were fired suddenly on Friday, reports 24.hu. PLT’s central editorial director was also sacked.

Among those fired are the editorial directors of county dailies Fejér Megyei Hírlap, Zala Megyei Hírlap and Vas Népe, as well as the editor-in-chief of city paper Dunaújvárosi Hírlap. The four publications are owned by PLT, which publishes five dailies and numerous digital publications in Fejér, Zala, Vas and Veszprém counties.

  • In time for the election campaign for the 2018 National Elections…when more or less all local Hungarian and many national Hungarian newspapers are remade into election propaganda machines for Fidesz. Just like the Good Ol’ Communist Times Fidesz longs so much after.

