 
August 15th, 2017

Orbán gov’t blames Soros yet again for EC’s infringement procedures

By

The Orbán government has sent its response to the European Commission regarding the infringement procedures launched because of Hungary’s laws on NGOs financed from abroad and on foreign Universities. Last month, the European Commission stepped up an infringement procedure against Hungary for failing to bring its amended higher education act into compliance with European Union law. It also launched an infringement procedure against the country over a law requiring civil groups to register with a court as foreign-backed groups once their foreign donations reach 7.2 million forints (EUR 23,600) a year.

The EC gave Hungary one month to respond to the matters. In its response, the government presented its case that the restrictions imposed by the laws in question are necessary and proportionate, justice ministry state secretary Pál Völner told a press conference. “We can’t help that the restrictions harm the interests of US financier George Soros,” but “not even he is above the law” in Hungary, Völner claimed. He expressed hope that the EC would “return to the legal ground on which these regulations were adopted”. Völner insisted that the disagreements between Hungary and the EC regarding the laws in question were “mainly political rather than legal in nature”.

  • Fidesz who uses Hungarian TaxPayer’s money to financially support ethnic Hungarians in the neighbouring countries, should not speak about ‘foreign agents’, while making every ethnic Hungarian abroad just into that.

    • seinean

      Well they try to but do not succceed . Not with most of them. Give credit to Hungarians abroad – most of them see FIDESZ in the right light.

      • Point taken – do you think there will be a lower rate of pro-Fidesz mailed-in votes 2018, coming exclusively from Fidesz fast-tracked new Hungarian citizens?

        • seinean

          I hope so. One has – however – have to take into account that 2018 will be a jubilee year in Romania. Nationalistic feelings might get high and that would definitely go in FIDESZ’s advantage.

      • wolfi

        If you mean Hungarians working abroad you might be right – but these have big didfficulties voting, have to travel hundreds of miles to a consulte e g.

        On the other hand those “Tiszta Magyar” whose grandparents left Hungary many years ago or who live in what now is part of other countries have it really easy – some might say too easy to vote!

        To turn around an old saying: No representation without taxation – as the USA do e g. As a US citizen you have to declare your worlwide income wherever you live …

        PS:
        There’s a similar situation in voting for the EU parliament – I could have done this in Hungary (having a secondary residence here) but the the German authorities would have been told so that I wouldn’t vote twice.

        • Pali

          Go back to your old mans chair and carry on watching Merkel cartoons, on your Merkel Nazi TV.

          • wolfi

            Go back to your old mans chair and carry on watching Merkel cartoons, on your Merkel Nazi TV.
            You illiberal creatures are really funny – made my day!
            If Mrs Merkel didn’t finance Hungary (just think of the Audi, Mercedes and Opel factories …) Hungarians would be earning even less money. Right now wages are on average one third to one fourth of German wages – good for those German companies which have factories in Hungary!

          • Illiberal Revolution

            So this is Merkel’s personal decision, then Germany is waging economic warfare against Hungary? You just admitted you are a dictatorship

          • wolfi

            What?

            By giving jobs to Hungarians Germany is waging economic warfare against Hungary?
            What would these people do if the German companies closed their factories?

    • Illiberal Revolution

      Supporting our Volk around the world is not a crime.

      • Vidra

        Not a crime, but Hungarians living beyond the borders and “financed” by Fidesz are just as much of a dangerous 5th column to Romanian, Serb or Slovak nazionalists as Soros’ beneficiaries are to Hungarian nazionalists.

        • Illiberal Revolution

          Hungarians are Hungarians, the others are others. You cannot compare the situations.

          • Vidra

            Of course you find it offensive, because nazionalism cannot be defended as a principle in the same way that internationalism can. And you can make the comparison, and I did.

          • Illiberal Revolution

            What are you talking about? The Goverment has to follow the Constitution, and the Constitution says that Hungary must protect its Volk. Are you suggesting that we should break a Constitutional Law?

            And you can’t make a comparison, Romanians or others , their opinions are worthless , and different principles apply to them than to us, Magyar Ubermensch.

          • CG Walkman

            The Goverment has to follow the Constitution…

            Actually right now, the government must follow Putin’s instructions.

          • Illiberal Revolution

            The Goverment follows only the Constitution, which is the will of the Hungarian people.

          • CG Walkman

            Yes, of course. That is what Putin wants you to think.

          • Pali

            Putin’s instructions? You numskull. Putin is a very good intelligent man, but he has nothing to do with the Hungarian constitution.

          • CG Walkman

            Yes, Putin is intelligent. He doesn’t need any constitution to get Orban to do his bidding.

          • Pali CG Walkman • 15 hours ago
            Putin is a very good intelligent man

            Yes, Hungary and Greece are the ones in non-Russia Europe that have least problems with Putin.
            Your birth-country, UK, even tops Sweden in disliking Putin, so no wonder you fled to Hungary…
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/416d0883dff0c0ea7d2d43362c5b1d5bd7385d63bb8b7c933ea5644c6744e943.png
            “Outside of Poland, most European publics express substantial but not overwhelming concern about their neighbor to the east. Greeks (24% major threat) and Hungarians (28%) are the least worried about Russia’s power and influence.”
            http://www.pewglobal.org/2017/08/16/publics-worldwide-unfavorable-toward-putin-russia/

          • wolfi

            So here we are – before you delete it again
            Romanians or others , their opinions are worthless , and different principles apply to them.
            Little racist f*cker!

          • Pali

            You want to be careful who you download your blaspheming onto.Illiberal Revolution is absolutely right. You are a MR. knowall who knows very little. Stick to your mutter Merkel and the Kraut Nazi nitwits.

          • Illiberal Revolution

            Everybody you don’t like is a racist, huh?? Little Nazi creature.

          • Vidra

            You’re right, there – no point in making a comparison because all nazionalists are full of shit. You squeal “oooh that’s different” like a teenage girl when it comes to the rights of Hungarians and Romanian nazionalists will do exactly the same if their sensibiities are offended. You’re all victims, you’re all so sensitive about your own “rights” being offended but you’re blind to offending others.

    • Pali

      Can I ask a question Mr Knowall? What the hell has Hungary got to do with you in respect to helping out ethnic Hungarians. Ethnic Hungarians, wherever they live, are Hungarians, and if Hungary chooses to help them, thats fine. It dosen’t make them “foreign agents”. You tend to stick your nose into many things that you have no right to. Try keeping it out, and let those who know what they are doing get on with it.

      • Ethnic Hungarians, wherever they live, are Hungarians, and if Hungary chooses to help them, thats fine. It dosen’t make them “foreign agents”

        Thank You for supplying the exact definition of ‘5th colons’/’foreign agents’.
        If you think that is cool, that is your problem – Fidesz do not agree with you, then they use them as collateral cattle.
        Just think if the Austrian Government would send money to support pro-Habsburg/Austrian Hungarian citizens in Sopron and openly support their demand to have autonomy from Hungary and closer relation with Austria – Would you support that?

      • Ethnic Hungarians, wherever they live, are Hungarians, and if Hungary chooses to help them, thats fine.

        “Ethno-nationalism—it’s losers. It’s a fringe element. I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more.”
        “These guys are a collection of clowns”
        http://prospect.org/article/steve-bannon-unrepentant

