Orbán gov’t blames Soros yet again for EC’s infringement procedures

The Orbán government has sent its response to the European Commission regarding the infringement procedures launched because of Hungary’s laws on NGOs financed from abroad and on foreign Universities. Last month, the European Commission stepped up an infringement procedure against Hungary for failing to bring its amended higher education act into compliance with European Union law. It also launched an infringement procedure against the country over a law requiring civil groups to register with a court as foreign-backed groups once their foreign donations reach 7.2 million forints (EUR 23,600) a year.

The EC gave Hungary one month to respond to the matters. In its response, the government presented its case that the restrictions imposed by the laws in question are necessary and proportionate, justice ministry state secretary Pál Völner told a press conference. “We can’t help that the restrictions harm the interests of US financier George Soros,” but “not even he is above the law” in Hungary, Völner claimed. He expressed hope that the EC would “return to the legal ground on which these regulations were adopted”. Völner insisted that the disagreements between Hungary and the EC regarding the laws in question were “mainly political rather than legal in nature”.