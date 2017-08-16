 
August 16th, 2017

Chief of army staff: modernisation of air force priority

By

The technical modernisation of the air force is a priority goal within the armed forces’ technical development programme, the chief of staff said. Four Zlin light training and reconnaissance aircraft have already been purchased to replace outdated Yak-52 training aircraft and tendering is already under way for the acquisition of another four Zlins, said Tibor Benkő in Veszprém, in western Hungary. He added, however, that the Zlins will not be suitable to train pilots for the Gripen fighter planes, so additional aircraft will be needed for that purpose.

The system of fixed-wing air cargo transport will be modernised and a general overhaul of Mi-17 transport helicopters and Mi-24 attack helicopters has partly been carried out and will continue. Plans are also afoot to purchase new or almost new helicopters. Radars and antiaircraft radar units will also need to be modernised in order to efficiently complement the Gripens’ abilities to protect Hungarian airspace.

Benkő said Hungary’s air force has stood the test in the Fire Blade 2017, Load Diffuser 2017 and Saber Guardian 2017 exercises and will also be involved in the upcoming Carpathian Hawk 2017 exercise. The largest and most comprehensive defence and army development programme of the past twenty-five years started at the beginning of 2017, the chief of staff said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    Revenge time! Our Glorious Soviet Air Force should bomb Bucharest, Kiev, Sorostan and Andorra!!

    • ViktorZorroban
      • CG Walkman

        Reminds me of when the Brazil B team got lucky and beat Narnia by 10 goals a few decades ago in a friendly. Brazil never recovered after that.

        • ViktorZorroban

          These Brazilians are only N°1 on the FIFA ranking because Orban can’t put the needed money in football and stadiums. But one day the Mighty Magyars will prove that they’re not mediocre, overweight football midgets!

          • Damien Dae

            Or not

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.