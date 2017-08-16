 
August 16th, 2017

Gov’t to revive closed-circuit phone services between ministries and state institutions

The government will expand state-owned National Infocommunications Service Company (NISZ) to provide closed-circuit fixed line telephone services for state administration institutions in future, the interior ministry said. Among the goals of the government is to make state administration cheaper, and one of the ways of doing this is to reduce further the telephone costs of institutions of state administration,” the ministry insisted, commenting on a government resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny. NISZ had taken over 80,000 telephone numbers used in public administration in 2012. Expanding services will allow NISZ to contract calling outside of the network at wholesale prices, it added.

László Varju, deputy leader of Democratic Coalition (DK) party, called the move “shameless”, one that will help the government exercise direct control over state hospitals, law enforcement bodies, the National Judicial Office and the national media authority NMHH. Jobbik’s Ádám Mirkóczki said that Jobbik will request a detailed report of the decision at the next meeting of parliament’s national security committee. Although Jobbik agrees with the aim to save expenses, the network is planned to cover more institutions than necessary, he said.

