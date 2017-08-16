Liberals call on rest of opposition to boycott Jobbik

The Liberal Party has called on Hungary’s “democratic” opposition not to cooperate with radical nationalist Jobbik, which the Liberals see as “gravely anti-democratic and racist”. Liberal executive Ádám Sermer said that Jobbik would not want to lose its far-right voters, and has helped establish the Power and Determination movement, a radical force close to Jobbik, to represent “racist, anti-Gypsy, anti-Semitic and anti-gay” ideals while relieving the party itself of “the serious burden of racism”.

Sermer called on voters not to believe Jobbik’s communications, which have veered to the centre in tone, and demanded that Jobbik admit that it “would not get rid of its skinheads because Jobbik is in need of their support”. He insisted that some opposition parties were “flirting” with Jobbik, but declined to name actual parties. He noted, however, that the Socialist Party had recently voiced readiness to enter into negotiations with all parties with the exception of former Socialist prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány’s Democratic Coalition. “The fact that Jobbik is among parties with whom pre-election talks are a possibility, indicates that we have been very much blindfolded by Jobbik’s communication”, he argued.

Sermer was asked about recent remarks by Jobbik leader Gábor Vona, who said that Jobbik had “never been anti-Semitic or anti- Gypsy” but was ready to apologise for “ill-advised remarks” to the Roma and Jewish communities. Referring to Ásotthalom, a town in southern Hungary, whose notorious deputy mayor was delegated by Jobbik, Sermer said the municipality had passed “racist, anti-constitutional and stigmatising” decrees. “As long as Jobbik’s policies are racist and antidemocratic, violating European values, it won’t matter whom Vona apologises to”, Sermer said.