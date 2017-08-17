Extraordinary Parliament session likely to lack quorum for Fidesz-KDNP no-show

Next Monday’s extraordinary parliamentary session convened at the request of opposition parties is likely to lack quorum because government party lawmakers do not plan to attend. The session announced on parliament’s website is scheduled to start at 1pm and the agenda includes the discussion of a Socialist proposal to cancel lex CEU, involving the amendment of the higher education law, and an LMP proposal to reintroduce the moratorium on forced evictions affecting people who took out mortgages in foreign currency.

However, Fidesz group leader Lajos Kósa told state Kossuth radio last Sunday that the party’s MPs will not attend the session because “there is no reason for parliament to convene in the summer”. Fidesz lawmaker Gyula Budai confirmed on Wednesday that ruling party lawmakers plan to stay Away. The proposal for convening the session has been signed by the Socialists, LMP group members and independents.