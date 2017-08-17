 
August 17th, 2017

Jobbik to start collecting signatures for wage union bid on August 20

The leader of the Jobbik party, Gábor Vona, has called for non-partisan support for the party’s initiative, launching on Aug. 20, to collect signatures for a “wage union” within the EU. Speaking at a press conference in Eger, in north Hungary, Vona called it “outrageous” that the party’s political opponents “are politicising the issue of a wage union”. He called on all citizens, “no matter which party they vote for”, to support the bid, insisting he would have done so had another party come up with the idea. Jobbik launched its campaign for “equal wages for equal work” throughout the European Union in March. Vona stated governing Fidesz-KDNP was depriving Hungarian citizens of their material independence and freedom of thought. The wage union would restore the citizens’ feeling of existential security, he said.

Vona was asked about comments he had made in a recent television interview in which he said that if needed, he would be willing to apologise to Roma people he had offended in the past. Asked when he had changed his opinion, Vona said his opinion about the Roma had not changed. Jobbik “is neither an anti- Semitic nor a racist party”, he insisted

    Most know what you are doing NAZI JOBBIK. It is obvious that a Wage Union will not work. It also seems obvious that Jobbik is looking for a popular vote to boost their popularity for the upcoming election. Go back to the drawing board. Try visiting the local kindergartens, as you will get more ideas and response from them, I’m sure.

