 
August 17th, 2017

Metro 3 line renovation to start in November

It is expected that renovation work on Budapest’s third metro line will begin by the start of November, business daily Világgazdaság said, citing Budapest transport company BKV. The 24.1 billion forint (EUR 80 million) contract for the initial work is planned to be signed by the start of September. Strabag Épitőipari Zrt has won the public procurement competition to renovate the northern section of the line which encompasses six stations. A new competition is to be launched for the contract to renew the central and southern sections.

During the work on the northern section, the metro will function between Kőbánya-Kispest and Lehel Square, the Budapest transport authority BKK said. In the meantime, the replacement buses are being stocked and traffic changes prepared for their implementation, the paper said.

