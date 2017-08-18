Áder appeals to Macron to expand Paris climate accord

President János Áder has proposed in a letter to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the Paris climate accord should be expanded to include “subnational” organisations. Áder asked Macron to help create the conditions for potential new partners to participate in this year’s major international climate summits such as COP23, the UN’s next climate change meeting, and a Paris summit convened by the French president for December. Áder noted that the proposal to include “subnational” actors in the Paris agreement is also backed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He said combatting climate change was a shared interest of all countries and people, including those “who do not yet agree with UN scientists’ unanimous view” on the causes of climate change and the actions that need to be taken to fight it. The president said it was clear that the United States’ exit from the climate deal would make it harder to achieve its targets, which is why new allies are needed. “Subnational” organisations like Under2, America’s pledge, Climate Alliance and the Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy will now play even more important roles in the fight against climate change than before, Áder said.