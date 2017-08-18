 
August 18th, 2017

Hungarian pavilion at Astana expo receives 200,000 visitors over two months

In the last two months the Hungarian pavilion at the world exposition in Astana, Kazakhstan received 200,000 visitors, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said on Friday, the “Hungarian day” of the expo. Varga said the event offers Hungarian companies a chance to present their achievements in energy saving and the pavilion has fulfilled its goal by opening serious business opportunities for the companies.

The Hungarian pavilion showcases advances in energy efficiency, renewables, electric mobility and innovative construction solutions. Expo 2017 Astana – Future Energy runs from June 10 until September 10. It is expected to draw some 5 million visitors. Hungarian-Kazakh economic cooperation has increased to a strategic level in recent years, with bilateral trade growing by 270% in the first five months of this year compared to the same period of last year.

  • Hungarian-Kazakh economic cooperation has increased to a strategic level in recent years, with bilateral trade growing by 270% in the first five months of this year compared to the same period of last year

    Actually Kazakh and Hungarians are actually the same people…
    http://magyarmegmaradasert.hu/in-english/our-history/1703-laszlo-iv-a-hungarian-of-kipchak-origin
    “Hungarian scientists report a blood-relationship between Kazakh and Hungarian peoples, a finding based on the results of their latest research. The descendants of these peoples, they claim, migrated from the territory of modern Kazakhstan in the IXth century.”

    Given the chance Hungarian scientists will discover there is no people Hungarians are not connected to…

    • Illiberal Revolution

      Please don’t write this Jobbik nonsense. Hungarians are a European people who descend form the Nordic, Aryan race.

