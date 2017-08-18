Hungarian pavilion at Astana expo receives 200,000 visitors over two months

In the last two months the Hungarian pavilion at the world exposition in Astana, Kazakhstan received 200,000 visitors, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said on Friday, the “Hungarian day” of the expo. Varga said the event offers Hungarian companies a chance to present their achievements in energy saving and the pavilion has fulfilled its goal by opening serious business opportunities for the companies.

The Hungarian pavilion showcases advances in energy efficiency, renewables, electric mobility and innovative construction solutions. Expo 2017 Astana – Future Energy runs from June 10 until September 10. It is expected to draw some 5 million visitors. Hungarian-Kazakh economic cooperation has increased to a strategic level in recent years, with bilateral trade growing by 270% in the first five months of this year compared to the same period of last year.