Gov’t plans to tighten laws to “guarantee security of people”

Hungary’s government sees a need to tighten laws so as to “guarantee the security of people”, the government spokesman said. The government has therefore asked Interior Minister Sándor Pintér to step up preparations for such legislation, Zoltán Kovács said. Although Hungary is ranked among the world’s ten safest countries, “we have no reason to sit back” because Europe’s security situation has never been as fragile as it is today. “Tightening security is a priority for all EU member states”, including Hungary, he said.

Asked about which laws might be amended, Kovács said that some laws in force and all the related European legislations would be reviewed, with a focus on those governing border protection and the secret services. Responding to a question, the spokesman said that the government would soon pass decisions on planned amendments to the national security law. It is not a novelty, however, that the interior ministry and the security services are investigating national security risks concerning an investor, Kovács said.