Hungary withdraws ambassador to The Hague after Orbán critique – Politico.eu

Hungary will withdraw its ambassador to the Netherlands for an indefinite period of time after the Dutch ambassador in Budapest made critical remarks about the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, local media reported Friday.

Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian foreign affairs minister, said Hungary will take “political and diplomatic steps” if the Netherlands does not formally apologize for remarks by Gajus Scheltema, the departing Dutch ambassador to Hungary.

Scheltema said in an interview with magazine 168 Óra published Thursday — days before he will leave his post as ambassador — that the rhetoric of the Orbán administration is similar to that used by terrorists in the Middle East.