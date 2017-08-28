 
August 28th, 2017

Hungary withdraws ambassador to The Hague after Orbán critique – Politico.eu

By

Hungary will withdraw its ambassador to the Netherlands for an indefinite period of time after the Dutch ambassador in Budapest made critical remarks about the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, local media reported Friday.

Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian foreign affairs minister, said Hungary will take “political and diplomatic steps” if the Netherlands does not formally apologize for remarks by Gajus Scheltema, the departing Dutch ambassador to Hungary.

Scheltema said in an interview with magazine 168 Óra published Thursday — days before he will leave his post as ambassador — that the rhetoric of the Orbán administration is similar to that used by terrorists in the Middle East.

Source: Hungary withdraws ambassador to The Hague after Orbán critique

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • David Stephenson

    Diplomats haven’t ranted like this since the Germans in the 1930s. The ambassador brought shame on Holland.

    • CG Walkman

      Get real! Pffft!

    • Given what Whorban and his ilk normally claims about Brussels and the Hague, why would similar undiplomatic talk be upsetting?
      Or it is always about different standards for ‘Hungarians’?

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.