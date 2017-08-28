 
August 28th, 2017

No referendum can be held on the Római mobile dam – The Budapest Beacon

Budapest Election Commission (FVB) has declined to certify a referendum question on the planned mobile dam system on the Római beach in Budapest, reports index.hu.(…)

According to the FVB, the Budapest General Assembly did legally define the track of the flood protection facility in accordance with the law, hence no local referendum can be held on the issue. Submitters can appeal to the Curia, Hungary’s highest court, in 15 days.

Philosopher, writer and environmentalist András Lányi and other experts have been working on an alternative track for the mobile dam system since early August. However, it is still unsure whether Mayor István Tarlós will consider Lányi’s team’s findings.

