Foreign minister delivers seasonal orientation for Hungarian diplomats

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó met members of the Hungarian diplomatic corps for regular autumn consultations in Budapest. In his address to heads of Hungarian embassies and consulates, Szijjártó said that “Hungary’s foreign policy continues to be driven by the country’s interests in terms of security, politics and the economy”. Szijjártó claimed that members of the European Union were “sharply divided” over the issue of migration, and called on participants to continue efforts in addressing the issue of improving Europe’s security. He insisted that the community should change its policies and “European leaders should meet to resolve those issues rather than to single out certain members”.

On the subject of upcoming elections in several European countries, Szijjártó warned diplomats of “possible efforts to use Hungary in election campaigns”. Diplomats should “stay sober, consider the weight of possible manifestations and always speak in Hungary’s defence”, he said. They should not tolerate expressions “unjustly criticising Hungary for its domestic politics,” he added