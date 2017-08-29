 
HR minister announces HUF 81 billion EU-funded school development scheme

The government has allocated some 81.2 billion forints (EUR 270 million) for a comprehensive development scheme in 527 schools in nearly 400 towns and villages around Hungary, Human Resources Minister Zoltán Balog said. Nearly 200,000 students, representing every fifth student in Hungary, will benefit from the scheme. Of the 527 schools involved, 436 will be revamped and 91 will be expanded, he said. The funds are provided through the EU-funded Human Resources Development Operative Program.

New classrooms will be built equipped with modern IT facilities and language labs. The schools will be involved in a large digital development scheme involving “state-of-the-art IT access”, Balog said. The developments will take place where they are mostly in need. Some 292 of the schools are in underdeveloped areas of the country, he said.

