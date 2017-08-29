Monument to Jewish forced labourers in Northwest Hungary vandalised

Police have launched an investigation into the vandalisation of a monument paying tribute to Jewish forced labourers killed during the second world war in northwest Hungary. The Győr-Moson-Sopron County police department said it had been alerted last Friday that the National Literary and Historic Memorial Site in Balf had been vandalised. Three stone tablets of the memorial were smashed, it said, but declined to reveal further details about the case. The Prime Minister’s Office condemned the act and expressed its sympathies to the families of the forced labourers and prisoners killed in the labour camps that operated in the area during WW2.