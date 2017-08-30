Hungarian Helsinki Committee shortlisted for Václav Havel Human Rights Prize

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee is among the three finalists for the Council of Europe’s Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said. According to a statement released by PACE, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee carries out a broad range of activities in the area of human rights with a particular focus on access to justice and the rights of asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons. The other two finalists are Austrian Jesuit priest Georg Sporschill, nominated for his care for vulnerable people and children, and Murat Arslan, a Turkish judge in detention since 2016 who has been nominated for his support for the independence of the judiciary.

The Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, established in 2013 with the support of the Czech government, is awarded to individuals or organisations for “outstanding” civil society action in the defence of human rights. It consists of a sum of 60,000 euros, a trophy and a diploma. The award will be handed over at PACE’s next plenary session scheduled for October 9.