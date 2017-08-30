Socialists pledge to double education funding if elected

The Socialist Party’s candidate for prime minister, László Botka, pledged to double the amount of funding for education, which he called the party’s top priority. Botka told a press conference that state funding for the sector would rise to 6% of GDP under a Socialist administration in the next governing cycle after the 2018 elections. “Whatever Fidesz-KDNP says, in the past period spending on education has steadily declined, and as a result of Viktor Orbán’s education policy, the students’ knowledge has deteriorated,” he said.

Hungary’s future depends on 21st-knowledge, Botka said, adding that teachers should be given their pedagogical freedom back. “Teachers should not be subjects of the state, but there to serve our children and the future,” he said. “Our children are not uniform,” he said, adding that knowledge and talent were diverse. Botka cited a recent survey suggesting that out of the European Union’s poorest but talented children, those in Hungary start off with the worst prospects for the future. “They have deprived more than 400,000 children living in poverty in Hungary of the chance to develop,” Botka stated.

Former Education Minister István Hiller, whom Botka introduced as the future minister of education, said public education’s woes were systemic. He pledged to restore the school-leaving age to 18, to hand back school upkeep to local councils and boost language and IT training. Under the Socialist Party’s education programme, English-language study would be a compulsory subject in school-leaving exams and the market for textbooks would be restored with a level of control maintained by the state, he added. Hiller rejected a proposal by the radical nationalist Jobbik party that would link voting rights to the level of a person’s educational attainment, adding that such a system would not promote education but lead to exclusion.