 
August 30th, 2017

Socialists pledge to double education funding if elected

By

The Socialist Party’s candidate for prime minister, László Botka, pledged to double the amount of funding for education, which he called the party’s top priority. Botka told a press conference that state funding for the sector would rise to 6% of GDP under a Socialist administration in the next governing cycle after the 2018 elections. “Whatever Fidesz-KDNP says, in the past period spending on education has steadily declined, and as a result of Viktor Orbán’s education policy, the students’ knowledge has deteriorated,” he said.

Hungary’s future depends on 21st-knowledge, Botka said, adding that teachers should be given their pedagogical freedom back. “Teachers should not be subjects of the state, but there to serve our children and the future,” he said. “Our children are not uniform,” he said, adding that knowledge and talent were diverse. Botka cited a recent survey suggesting that out of the European Union’s poorest but talented children, those in Hungary start off with the worst prospects for the future. “They have deprived more than 400,000 children living in poverty in Hungary of the chance to develop,” Botka stated.

Former Education Minister István Hiller, whom Botka introduced as the future minister of education, said public education’s woes were systemic. He pledged to restore the school-leaving age to 18, to hand back school upkeep to local councils and boost language and IT training. Under the Socialist Party’s education programme, English-language study would be a compulsory subject in school-leaving exams and the market for textbooks would be restored with a level of control maintained by the state, he added. Hiller rejected a proposal by the radical nationalist Jobbik party that would link voting rights to the level of a person’s educational attainment, adding that such a system would not promote education but lead to exclusion.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Pali

    Socialists pledge to double education funding!!! What is this, a big Socialist joke? If the Socialists ever got into office, which they will not, the country would revert back to pre-2010 and go into bankrupsy. All this double up leads to the question,”where does all this money come from after they have closed all the factories down, put thousands out of work, and pocketed all the money they all pocket from the massive build the FIDESZ government has spent the past seven years building for the country and people.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.