 
August 31st, 2017

Charges raised against Jobbik politician for damaging Soviet Red Army monument in Budapest

By

Hungary’s central investigating prosecutor has raised charges against former Jobbik MP Előd Novák and another individual for damaging the Soviet Red Army monument in Budapest’s Liberty Square in 2015, a spokesman for the prosecutor said. According to the indictment, Novák and the other suspect attempted to forcefully remove the hammer and sickle symbol from the monument in October 2015 but were prevented from doing so by police.

The prosecutor’s office says the suspects caused 60,000 forints (EUR 200) worth of damage to the monument, which they had not repaid. Under Hungarian criminal law, causing damage to a memorial site is a crime punishable by up to 3 years in prison, the prosecutor’s spokesman said.

