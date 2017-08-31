Gov’t extends state of emergency due to “crisis caused by mass migration” till next March

The government has decided to extend by six months the current state of emergency in Hungary in connection with “the crisis caused by mass migration”, the government spokesman said. The state of emergency will apply until March 7 next year. “It has been proven that mass immigration has heightened the threat of terrorism in Europe, and continued strict control of Hungary’s border is necessary to ensure the security of Hungarian people,” Zoltán Kovács insisted.

On another subject, Kovács said the government had assessed the latest developments in a European procedure against Poland on constitutional grounds, and assumed the standpoint that “Poland has fallen victim to double standards” applied by the European Commission. He criticised the commission for “not judging members of the community equally”, and called on the body to be a “guardian of agreements” and “leave politics alone”.