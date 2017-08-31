Vladimir Putin’s Russia fights its war against the West with money, online soldiers and intelligence agents, but Viktor Orbán doesn’t care about that: he has welcomed the Russian president warmly in Budapest for the second time this year. According to experts, Putin is using Hungary as a mere tool to break Western values, but the government still gladly does business with him. The construction work for the new Paks nuclear plant, for example, will begin in January, with Russian money.
Source: Putin now visits Hungary as often as he does Asian dictatorships – The Budapest Beacon