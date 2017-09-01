 
September 1st, 2017

Democratic Coalition calls for education reforms

By

Democratic Coalition (DK) party has vowed to reform Hungary’s education system root and branch in the event of winning the 2018 general election. Péter Niedermüller, the party’s deputy leader, said his party would scrap the central school manager and restore the academic autonomy of schools. The party would ensure a differentiated pay hike, with career starters, people working in economically disadvantaged areas and those who have worked many years in education benefitting from a wage increase of 10- 15%, he said. He said DK would “make a teacher’s career attractive again” and help students acquire competitive skills. DK plans to increase the number of students receiving free tuition and lower course fees in higher education, he added.

