Around 600,000 Hungarians could be living abroad according to data compiled by economic news website portfolio.hu, substantially more than previous estimates.

The news portal acknowledges that no database exists which measures intra-EU migration, thus settling on a reliable estimate of Hungarians abroad is quite difficult. While several such estimates have been prepared by other publications and by Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH), the data is often several years old and is compiled via differing methods among various EU countries, making an accurate figure even less likely./blockquote>

Source: More than 600,000 Hungarians could be living in other EU countries – The Budapest Beacon