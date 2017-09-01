 
September 1st, 2017

More than 600,000 Hungarians could be living in other EU countries – The Budapest Beacon

By

Around 600,000 Hungarians could be living abroad according to data compiled by economic news website portfolio.hu, substantially more than previous estimates.

The news portal acknowledges that no database exists which measures intra-EU migration, thus settling on a reliable estimate of Hungarians abroad is quite difficult. While several such estimates have been prepared by other publications and by Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH), the data is often several years old and is compiled via differing methods among various EU countries, making an accurate figure even less likely./blockquote>

Source: More than 600,000 Hungarians could be living in other EU countries – The Budapest Beacon

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Bowen

    Hungarians make the best economic migrants in the world.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.