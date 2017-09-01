 
September 1st, 2017

Mortgage holders with three or more children to receive state aid

By

The government has decided to help families with their mortgage payments through granting one million forints (EUR 3,300) if their third child is born after January 1 next year, and providing the same amount per each further child, a state secretary at the human resources ministry said. Providing details of a government decision announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in May, Katalin Novák told a press conference that the mechanism will apply from January next year, and that the government has allocated a budget of 17 billion forints for the programme in 2018. There is no upper age limit for children born earlier so the mortgage debt can be reduced even if the older child has already turned 18 years old, she said. She noted that applicants must be at least 50% owners of the property serving as collateral for the loan, they cannot owe back taxes and must have a clean criminal record. However, borrowers in arrears with other debts can be eligible.

Ágnes Hornung, state secretary at the economy ministry, said that there was an opportunity to extend the programme budget. She also said that the grants were applicable for any existing loan where the collateral was the family’s property, while in the future it would apply to home loans only. Borrowers have to claim the benefit from the financial institutions. The state will also pay the early repayment fee to the banks, she said. Novák said the measure is part of the government’s demography programme, aimed at supporting families raising children, noting that Hungary’s population has been declining since 1981.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.