Opposition parties call for pension reform

Hungary’s larger opposition parties agreed at a forum on the need to reform Hungary’s pension system. Hungary currently operates a mandatory, defined-benefit payas- you-go pension system with a retirement age set at 63. A public minimum pension, set at a monthly 28,500 forints (EUR 93), is combined with an earnings-related pension. In late 2010, the government suspended the mandatory private pension scheme and all contributions were redirected to the public pension scheme.

Speaking at a forum of opposition leaders organised by the National Association of Pensioners, Socialist leader Gyula Molnár called for the minimum pension to be more than doubled. Retirement benefits worth less than 100,000 forints (EUR 327) should be raised proportionally more than average hikes to other benefits, he added. He said that the government tended to support richer pensioners. A more secure and sustainable system is needed and pensioner rights should be enshrined in the constitution, he added. The 13th month pension, or a similar kind of payment, should be restored, Molnár said. From the age of 62 onwards, retirement should be made more flexible and the system for disability pensions reviewed, he said.

Bernadett Szél, the co-leader of green LMP, said the two main principles guiding the pension reform should be fairness and flexibility. LMP proposes that carers of the elderly should qualify as employed and they should receive the minimum wage, she said. Further, pension benefits should rise in line with basket-of-goods price increases, she added. LMP also advocates awarding bigger pension increases to poorer retirees. A flexible retirement age should be re-introduced, she said, adding that the current “utterly inhumane” policy for disabled pensioners should be scrapped. Further, wage disparities between men and women in Hungary should be addressed, she said, noting that women’s pension payments are 14% lower than men’s. LMP’s aim is to bring the pension system under “constitutional protection” and to ensure its funding operates “independently from central budget resources”. “This measure would whiten the labour market while boosting the pension system,” she added.