Orbán want reimbursement from EU for border fence and protection

PM Viktor Orbán has asked Brussels to reimburse Hungary for half its spending on border protection. Government office chief Janos Lázár told a news briefing that the total cost of protecting the external border since the start of the migrant crisis amounted to 800 million euros. He said the issue of border protection should be discussed “in the name of European solidarity” and “solidarity must be demonstrated in practice”, so the EU should bear a part of Hungary’s costs. By building a border fence and training “border-hunter” units, Hungary has been protecting the whole Schengen area, not only Hungarian citizens, Lázár said.

Hungarian police and soldiers are instrumental in ensuring the safety of all European citizens, he added. Lázár noted that several countries have already received help from the European Commission. Greece has already received half of the 1 billion euros promised, he said, while Italy is to receive 656 million, and Bulgaria 100 million euros. It is time Hungary also made a request, he said. Lázár also noted that the government has prolonged the migration crisis state of emergency until March 7 in 2018. This would have ended on September 7, he said.