Eight parties attend inauguration of event to craft new election law – The Budapest Beacon

In a rare show of unity, leaders from eight liberal, conservative, and left-wing Hungarian political parties shared a stage on Friday evening at the opening of the Agóra, a project aimed at securing electoral reforms.

The Common Country movement (Közös Ország Mozgalom), led by activist Márton Gulyás, launched the initiative and erected an outdoor structure, named Agóra after the Greek term for an outdoor space used for public assembly and markets, on the corner of Alkotmány Street, in front of the parliament building.