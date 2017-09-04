Fidesz MEP Gáll Pelcz takes up post at European Court of Auditors

Ildikó Gáll Pelcz, a Hungarian MEP, has taken up the post serving as member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), the court said. Nominated by the Hungarian government, Gáll Pelcz was appointed by the European Council on May 16 after consultations with the European Parliament. Her term is renewable, ECA said. Gáll Pelcz, representing Fidesz and serving as a vice-president of the European Parliament, will serve on the collective EU body comprised of 28 members representing each EU state until August 31 in 2023. She is replacing Szabolcs Fazakas, whose term expired on August 31, and is expected to take her oath of office on September 14. The ECA said its College of Members will meet in September to decide which chamber she will be assigned to and determine her specific duties.