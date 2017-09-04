The last five years were a dark period for nature within the borders of Budapest: more than 15 thousand trees were cut during this period. According to official statistics, 40 thousand young trees were planted during the same time but many of those are struggling or dying because they are not watered or cared for after they are ceremoniously planted and photos of politicians planting them are taken.
Thousands of trees cut and left to die in Budapest – Átlátszó.hu
