Budapest transport company signs HUF 72 billion Metro 3 renovation contract

Representatives of Budapest’s public transportation company BKV and contractors Strabag Építőipari and Swietelsky Vasúttechnika signed agreements on refurbishing of the northern section of the city’s third metro line. Budapest Mayor István Tarlós said that under the contracts 47.8 billion forints (EUR 156 million) would be spent on renewing the metro tunnels, while 24.1 billion forints would help finance renovation of the stations between Újpest Központ and Dózsa György street. Tarlós also said that the stations would be renewed by the end of next year, and the deadline to complete works in the tunnels was August 2020.