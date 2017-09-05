 
September 5th, 2017

Carnegie Europe: Defending EU Values in Poland and Hungary

By

After years of heating up, the EU’s values crisis is close to boiling point. Defiance of core EU principles by the governments in Warsaw and Budapest is turning into a political crisis. The European Commission has taken legal action against both governments for violating specific EU laws and is threatening to go further on Poland. The European Parliament supports this course and is preparing further action against Hungary. But the Hungarian and Polish governments will feel the heat only if political leaders of the EU’s other member states get actively involved.

Source: Defending EU Values in Poland and Hungary

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    The Hungarians and Polacks are the moral leaders of the Western World. Without Viktor and Beata, liberalism would prevail, democracy would overcome corruption and economies would boom… The whole gloom and doom would be lost, people would stop to be depressed and suicidal, and people would have to think for themselves. Good that we have our 2 Glorious Leaders; otherwise the Putinesque Fairytale would stop to exist immediately!

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.