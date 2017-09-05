Democratic Coalition spokesman: Fidesz stoking tensions ahead of elections

The spokesman of the Democratic Coalition (DK) party accused Fidesz of attempting to foment political unrest by raising the prospect of street turbulence ahead of next year’s general election in a bid to retain power. Zsolt Gréczy noted that the speaker of parliament, László Kövér, had accused the opposition back in July of secretly planning street turmoil in the autumn with a view to stirring up tensions.

Gréczy said Antal Rogán, the propaganda minister, had reheated Kövér’s charge over the weekend. “The only party that has ever organised and carried out street riots in Hungary is Fidesz,” Gréczy stated, calling on the governing party to refrain this time from organising a “sham coup attempt” involving violent acts in the streets against police officers, vehicles and buildings. “Should this happen again on the streets of Budapest, it will mean that Fidesz is scared that it might lose next year’s election and sees riots as its only way to retain power,” he said.